EXCLUSIVE! Fahmaan Khan opens up on his struggling days, reveals being able to afford just one meal in a day, shares why he doesn't do reality shows, says, "It's because I am not in love with the concept"

Fahmaan Khan is currently all over the news

Apart from that, the actor is currently impressing everyone with his performance in Colors' show Dharampatni.

While Fahmaan is riding high on success in his professional life, he has equally struggled a lot to make it here in the industry.

TellyChakkar recently got a chance to have an exclusive interview with Fahmaan where he spoke about his struggling days and much more.

Recalling his struggling days, Fahmaan said, "I remember having a cup of tea and some biscuits and a vada pav in the daytime. I did not have money to buy dinner. This was a phase which last for almost 3 to 4 months."

He added, "I have stayed in the house where there were 17 other people who were also there. I used to share my room with 6 people. I used to even lock a jar of sugar in the cupboard."

He continued, "I shifted into a new house and I still stay in a rented place which is a 2-bedroom apartment. I still cherish those days. I wouldn't be here if I hadn't seen those days."

When asked if he made friends during his struggling days and now they are no more in touch after he achieved stardom, to which Fahmaan revealed, "I just have one friend Tabish who has been with me since my struggling days. However, nothing has changed between us. We used to give auditions together. Even he wanted to become an actor. When I came back from Banglore, I was very much focussed. I never fooled around. Post that, I started getting work in the industry and I got busy with that, so I never had time to do timepass."

Talking about making friends, he said, "Whatever friends I made or I will make, they will be extremely close to my heart. I try to stay in touch with everyone."

Speaking about the importance of love in his life, he said, "It is very important to be in love with everything that surrounds you. The reason I am doing well in the industry today is because of my love for my craft. When people ask me why I am not taking up reality shows, it's because I am not in love with the concept of that particular project. But the day I will fall in love with it, I might take it up."

