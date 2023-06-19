Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan speaks about his marriage plans, reveals if he would prefer it love or arranged

Fahmaan Khan is one of the most loved and popular actors of television and has a massive fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he would prefer having a love marriage or an arranged one. He also reveals how he deals with a situation where he has to bring a sudden change while playing a character.
MUMBAI :Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience's attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work, made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.
Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not garner the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans love him as Ravi and give him a thumbs up.

The show will be going off-air anytime soon and the actor has been offered many shows post the news.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he would prefer having a love marriage or an arranged one. He also reveals how he deals with a situation where he has to bring a sudden change while a playing a character.

Would you want to have an arranged marriage or love?

Would you want to have an arranged marriage or love?

I believe in falling in love, but I don’t know about marriage. I would love to fall in love. It’s a nice feeling. But also, sometimes we don’t have the time and hence, it becomes difficult to find love.

As an actor, have you ever got the feeling of an actor not working on screen?

My argument doesn’t happen. The first thing I do is, I go with the director’s vision. If my director says something different, as an actor, I have to find the ground where I can do it with convection. At the end of the day, it’s the director’s vision as he is coming out of a thought process. He knows the future better than I do. Characters can change if a situation arises, just like we change as and when necessary in our real life. So, there is a possibility that the director has something in mind for the character's future. My job is to only do justice to the role that I'm playing.

Have you ever faced such a situation in a show ?
It happened in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. For me, every character I played is special. In the show, the character was just like a child. It was short lived, but I love it a lot, as I had a lot of scoop to perform as an actor. In television, until you don’t become a name, they don’t give you a character to play.

Fahmaan Khan, with his hard work and dedication has come a long way and today, he has made a name for himself and has a massive fan following.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she and Fahmaan Khan are in love; read to know more

 

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 07:30

