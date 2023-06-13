Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about funny or hurtful comments that he has received as an actor

MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience's attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work, made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not garner the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans love him as Ravi and give him a thumbs up.

The show will be going off-air anytime soon and the actor has been offered many shows post the news.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he ever received any fun or hurtful comments regarding his work.

As an actor, with the praises that one gets, do you get negative feedback as well, and which one was the most hurtful comment you've heard?

When I was partying after a show, a clip of mine went viral where I was seen kissing a girl. But the reality was, I was trying to talk to someone between the loud music. When I went up to her close to talk, it was misunderstood as kissing. It was not a hurtful, but funny. That very girl sent me the clips and the reports that were doing rounds and I was like, what crap is this.

Anything you remember from sets of Imlie?

I remember someone commenting how an actor, who is playing such a versatile character, cannot be so versatile. Upon reading it, I assumed that there is something wrong with the way this statement has been written. If you look at the character of Aryan Rathore, he was a straight faced guy who had no emotions. While I was trying to make sense of the statement, I wondered, when the character is written like that itself, how can he be versatile. I acknowledged the reporter's efforts to try to praise me, but unfortunately, it did not make sense.

Well, there is no doubt that being an actor is not easy. From being praised, receiving negative comments to handling trolls, it takes a lot of become an actor and handle the pressure of being one.

Fahmaan Khan, with his hard work and dedication has come a long way and today, he has made a name for himself and has a massive fan following.

