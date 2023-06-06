Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about heartbreaks and reveals about his love story that never saw a “Happy Ending”

MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience's attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not receive the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans love him as Ravi and have given him a thumbs up.

The show will be going off air anytime soon and the actor has been offered many shows post the show going off air.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his relationship status; also reveals “ I told my mother that she should witness my reel weddings because I don’t know if I can get married…” Read for More!

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he has ever faced heartbreaks and has cried bitterly after a breakup.

How have you ever faced heartbreaks?

I have experienced one – sided love many a times. It is very filmy to say that love only happens once. You will eventually fall in love many times and always the second and third is better than the previous one.

Any of your love stories you would like to share with the fans and audience?

When I was staying in Bangalore, there was a girl I was attracted to. We used to meet at the terrace and all just lie down a filmy way. Later, for a few days, I left city for someone work and when I returned, her house was being painted. When I asked people around about the family, they informed me they left. It broke my heart, but life moves on.

Have you cried bitterly for someone?

Yes, I have. When I came down to Mumbai, I was dating someone back in Bangalore. I had to break up with her as I didn’t want to have a long distance relationship. Latter, I came here and was feeling very lonely. When you come from South India, Mumbai is a completely new world for you. I didn’t even know the language, so dealing with it and the break up was quite difficult to handle. I broken down a couple of times.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and today, he has a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she and Fahmaan Khan are in love; read to know more