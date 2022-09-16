EXCLUSIVE! Faiz Mohammed Khan bags Star Plus' upcoming show ‘Faltu’ by Boy Hood Productions

Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled Faltu by Boy Hood Productions. Actor Faiz Mohammed Khan will be seen in a pivotal role. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 17:21
EXCLUSIVE! Faiz Mohammed Khan bags Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline. 

Star Plus is coming up with a series of new shows in the upcoming days. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus. 

We were the first ones to confirm that actress Niharika Chouksey is set to play the female lead in this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.  

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions. 

We also reported about Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja bagging the lead role in the show. 

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be seen romancing each other on-screen.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actress Rakhi Vijan is all set to be a part of this show as well. 

She will be seen in the lead role in the drama series. 

And now, we have come to know that actor Faiz Mohammaed Khan has bagged the show. 

He will be playing a pivotal role and will belong to the female lead's family. 

Nothing much is known about Faiz's character yet. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

Niharika Chouksey Abhishek Nigam Randeep Rai Star Plus Balika Vadhu 2 Hero - Gayab Mode On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai azhar j malik Aakash Ahuja Rakhi Vijan Myra Singh Faiz Mohammed Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 17:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Channa Mereya – Oh No! Ginni Gets Shot! Aditya to Find the Culprit
MUMBAI : Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya is coming up with a lot of chaos and drama in its further segments.  Amber Singh...
Wow! Erica Fernandes finally talks about her boyfriend
MUMBAI :  Erica Fernandes has been talking of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves...
What! Other than acting Paras Kalnawat reveals his other profession
MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in...
Gorgeous! From Sarees to Dresses, Barkha Singh Slays in All
MUMBAI :  Actress, model and influencer Barkha Singh is known for her effortless fashion and gorgeous looks. Currently...
Wow! Yeh Rishta’s AbhiRa and Pandya Stores' ShiVi SPOTTED together
MUMBAI: Star Plus is an iconic channel that has given hits after hits for decades, the channel is known for creating...
EXCLUSIVE! Arjit Taneja opens up about his character on Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery, says, "He has a little attitude but also a soft side to him and is the whole package"
MUMBAI: Arjit Taneja is an Indian television actor and model. He made his television debut with V The Serial and then...