EXCLUSIVE! Faiz Mohammed Khan bags Star Plus' upcoming show ‘Faltu’ by Boy Hood Productions

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus.

We were the first ones to confirm that actress Niharika Chouksey is set to play the female lead in this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions.

We also reported about Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja bagging the lead role in the show.

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be seen romancing each other on-screen.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actress Rakhi Vijan is all set to be a part of this show as well.

She will be seen in the lead role in the drama series.

And now, we have come to know that actor Faiz Mohammaed Khan has bagged the show.

He will be playing a pivotal role and will belong to the female lead's family.

Nothing much is known about Faiz's character yet.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development.

