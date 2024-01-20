Exclusive: Fake Abhir to be exposed! The REAL Abhir to enter Yeh Risht Kya Kehlata Hai after a week

After quite some episodes, it will be revealed that the man they are assuming as Abhir is not him and the actual Abhir will finally enter in the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 16:24
Yeh Risht Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is currently in its fourth generation with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles as Armaan and Abhira.

The episodes are currently showcasing a high voltage drama where Abhir is said to be back. The audience was waiting for Abhir’s entry in the show and finally it seems that he has entered. TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Suraj Sonik has entered the show.

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Manish gets in touch with Abhir, latter blames him for not being there for him

He was earlier seen in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Suraj is introduced as Abhir but now we have exciting news in store for our readers!

Wondering what it is? Read on…

Suraj has come in the show and the family will be extremely excited! They will be over the moon seeing him come back and will wonder what had happened. Well, after quite some episodes, it will be revealed that the man they are assuming as Abhir is not him and the actual Abhir will finally enter in the show.

This is a new build up twist which is sure to take the drama to an all new level!

How excited are you to watch the episodes ahead? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for the latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhira becomes target of everyone because of Ruhi's action

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.
 

TellyChakkar Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus Suraj Sonik Shehzada Dhami Samridhii Shukla Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 16:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Rannvijay Singha comes in support of Abhishek Kumar says “He deserves to win the show”
Uorfi Javed
Wow: Uorfi Javed has the perfect answer to Kartik Aryan's 4 minute 45 second monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama! (Watch Video)
Adrija Roy
Hilarious! Adrija Roy gets pranked on the sets of Imlie; promises to give it back soon (Watch Video)
Dhawal
Must Watch: BTS video shows how Dhawal’s life will be in danger as he meets with a grave ACCIDENT in Pandya Store!
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Vick Jain’s sister – in – law Reshu Jain reveals to Salman Khan that the family was against the marriage of Vicky and Ankita and they didn’t want him to marry an actress
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the dynamic Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, and Dhanashree Verma set the stage on fire with their sizzling moves on Sheila Ki Jawani