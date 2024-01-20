Exclusive: Fake Abhir to be exposed! The REAL Abhir to enter Yeh Risht Kya Kehlata Hai after a week

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is currently in its fourth generation with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles as Armaan and Abhira.

The episodes are currently showcasing a high voltage drama where Abhir is said to be back. The audience was waiting for Abhir’s entry in the show and finally it seems that he has entered. TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Suraj Sonik has entered the show.

He was earlier seen in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Suraj is introduced as Abhir but now we have exciting news in store for our readers!

Wondering what it is? Read on…

Suraj has come in the show and the family will be extremely excited! They will be over the moon seeing him come back and will wonder what had happened. Well, after quite some episodes, it will be revealed that the man they are assuming as Abhir is not him and the actual Abhir will finally enter in the show.

This is a new build up twist which is sure to take the drama to an all new level!

