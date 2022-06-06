EXCLUSIVE! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan 3's Ayaaz Ahmed could become a successful food blogger, here's why

Yakhni Pulav, earlier it was Bhuna Mutton Ghosht but then last time I tried Yakhni Pulav, it was so amazing. I even made my friends eat at different restaurants to compare and they loved the one I cooked at home so now it has become my speciality.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 11:02
EXCLUSIVE! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan 3's Ayaaz Ahmed could become a successful food blogger, here's why

MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan. 

Also read - Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Must Watch! Pakhi and Agastya’s plan work, Meera demands for Agastya’s funeral footage

We got in touch with the dapper Yug aka Ayaaz Ahmed to know about his hobbies, the charmer has an in-depth knowledge about this cuisine, check out what he revealed: 

Tell us something about your hobbies, what interests you? 

A lot of things, my hobbies are simple as I write poetry at times especially after a breakup, I love cooking, because of lockdown the passion has grown. I am not only cooking basic but trying all difficult dishes and third is painting. When I have a lot of time I paint and it is therapeutic. 

What is that one dish that you can cook the best? 

Yakhni Pulav, earlier it was Bhuna Mutton Ghosht but then last time I tried Yakhni Pulav, it was so amazing. I even made my friends eat at different restaurants to compare and they loved the one I cooked at home so now it has become my speciality. My mom used to make Tehri and I am trying to make it the same way as she does.

One dish you would eat at any hour? 

Biryani for sure! I can probably have Biryani for all my meals. I have had Biryani in each and every city that I have been to in India. I can give you recipes on how all the Biryanis are different from each other, I reasearch about it and learn about it and explore. In Lucknow itself there are more than hundred ways to cook Biryani and Yakhni Pulav is one of them.

Also read - Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Must Watch! Pakhi and Agastya’s plan against Meera, Agastya becomes Meera’s nightmare

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Colors Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 Agastya Pakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 11:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Aarya 2's Virti Vaghani JOINS the cast of Sunny Deol's Soorya
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read:...
INTRIGUING! Yet another connection between Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly- world. Also read:...
Shocking! Maniesh Paul get massively trolled on this behaviour, netizens are saying Ek movie mein itna attitude aur ego a Gaya
MUMBAI: Anchor and actor Maniesh Paul has been winning the hearts of the fans over them with his amazing acting and...
PATHETIC! Paakhi CURSES Sai for snatching away the love of her life once again Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is witnessing some painful moments.Samrat has lost his life and it...
WOW! Appnapan actress Rajshree Thakur has starred in THIS popular fantasy action-comedy Bollywood movie
MUMBAI: Shaadi Mubarak actress Rajshree Thakur is once again set to be back on small screens with her brand new show....
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty confirms that the shoot of the series has began with this daredevil video
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Aarya 2's Virti Vaghani JOINS the cast of Sunny Deol's Soorya
EXCLUSIVE! Aarya 2's Virti Vaghani JOINS the cast of Sunny Deol's Soorya
Latest Video