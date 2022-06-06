EXCLUSIVE! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan 3's Ayaaz Ahmed could become a successful food blogger, here's why

MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

We got in touch with the dapper Yug aka Ayaaz Ahmed to know about his hobbies, the charmer has an in-depth knowledge about this cuisine, check out what he revealed:

Tell us something about your hobbies, what interests you?

A lot of things, my hobbies are simple as I write poetry at times especially after a breakup, I love cooking, because of lockdown the passion has grown. I am not only cooking basic but trying all difficult dishes and third is painting. When I have a lot of time I paint and it is therapeutic.

What is that one dish that you can cook the best?

Yakhni Pulav, earlier it was Bhuna Mutton Ghosht but then last time I tried Yakhni Pulav, it was so amazing. I even made my friends eat at different restaurants to compare and they loved the one I cooked at home so now it has become my speciality. My mom used to make Tehri and I am trying to make it the same way as she does.

One dish you would eat at any hour?

Biryani for sure! I can probably have Biryani for all my meals. I have had Biryani in each and every city that I have been to in India. I can give you recipes on how all the Biryanis are different from each other, I reasearch about it and learn about it and explore. In Lucknow itself there are more than hundred ways to cook Biryani and Yakhni Pulav is one of them.

