EXCLUSIVE! Fanaa's Krrip Suri and Mir Ali JOIN the cast of Contiloe's Swaraj on Doordarshan

We had earlier reported about Doordarshan coming up with a new serial Swaraj produced by Contiloe Entertainment and Govt of India.

We had exclusively updated that Simmba fame Saurabh Gokhale also join Krish in the show, well further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We can't wait to see what character does he portray in Swaraj. Now the exclusive news is that Krrip Suri and Mir Ali enter the show in pivotal roles. Further details about their character are yet to be disclosed. We recently saw Krrip in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3, Baal Shiv and so on.

Talking about Swaraj, Contiloe Entertainment is known for its historic and mythological shows, Swaraj adds a feather to its cap as the show will concentrate on the freedom stories of each and every freedom fighter that was born in the country from the earliest centuries to Independence.

