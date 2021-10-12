EXCLUSIVE! Fans are asking for a second season of Apna Time Bhi Aayega: Smita Dongre on the show going off-air

MUMBAI: Smita Dongre has come a long way in her career.

She has worked in a lot of shows and while she was recently a part of Apna Time Bhi Aayega on Zee TV, she is now a part of Azaad TV’s upcoming show Lovepanti and she shared her experience shooting for the show and new opportunities coming her way…

Do you think "Apna time aayega" deserved more episodes as it was brought down soon?

Yes absolutely! I get so many messages regarding the same from the audience and fans. It's the channel's call but all the fans are asking for its second season.

How was your personal experience while shooting this show?

It was amazing, but personally I thought my character didn't work out as planned. All the artists had great bonding and we still stay in touch and miss each other a lot. I haven't felt this positivity and creativity with any other shows that I've done. The entire team was splendid and treated each other like a family member.

Who's that one true friend you made while shooting this show?

I can't name one single person but everyone was genuinely great.

Talking about "Lovepanti", what's your character and contribution in this show?

I'm playing the character of a "thakurain" and it's basically a story between a Pandit family and the Thakur family. I can't reveal the story much because it isn't on-air yet.

How much are you excited about this as it's a new channel?

I'm very much excited but a bit nervous as well.

Why did you choose this channel as there are already established GC's and OTT platforms?

Primarily the character, I really liked my character and I got this offer amidst the lockdown period. And I feel every channel has its initial period and eventually it starts blooming. I just hope we get a positive response and appreciation for our efforts.

