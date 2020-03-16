EXCLUSIVE! 'Fans can expect sincerity from Deep Malhotra' Pankit Thakker on agreeing for Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, his character and more

I have not done such a character in many years. The kind of roles, I have been offered are quite different and this one is quite new so I am really excited about the role. 

Pankit Thakker

MUMBAI: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star. 

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with Pankit Thakker, we spoke to the actor about his character, his reason to agree to the show and more. Check out what he had to reveal: 

What made you agree to the show? 

It is a Star show, even my previous show was very much appreciated. All my great works happened on Star and the channel has always provided the reach for every actor. I always wanted to work with Sandiip Sikcand, we have been trying to work out and this time we are doing a show. The story is really touching and has a fresh perspective. 

Tell us something about your character?

I have not done such a character in many years. The kind of roles, I have been offered are quite different and this one is quite new so I am really excited about the role. 

What can the fans expect from your character in the show? 

The name of my character is Deep Malhotra, fans can expect sincerity. With each and every character I have played, I have essayed them with the utmost sincerity and with this one also I will give my best and take every piece of advice into consideration while playing the role.

