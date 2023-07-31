Exclusive! Fans celebrate ‘100 Days of PalVeer’, Paras and Sana get the sweetest gift on set! Check out all the details!

Fans and avid watchers of TV are very keen and often find the time to share their opinions on the internet. They are the ones who decide what is trending and what is not.
KUNDALI BHAGYA

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Kundali Bhagya has always been a story about love and family, with some love stories at the center of it. 

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

ALSO READ:  Kundali Bhagya: Revenge! Rajveer and Preeta promise not to spare the culprits

On the show since the leap, we have seen that Palki and Rajveer have an affinity for each other and there is love that has developed between the two and while there is an angle of Shaurya Luthra there, Palki and Rajveer or Palveer, as people like to call them, have become of the love stories of the show.

And there is yet another cause of celebration, because PalVeer has completed 100 episodes and that is a very big deal for fans of the show and the actors themselves. 

Paras and Sana who play the roles respectively, have taken to Instagram to share their joy and pictures of a beautiful cake that fans sent them. Check out the post here:

And 100 Episodes of PalVeer has been tending on twitter as well, and we have just a sneak peek of those tweets here:

The audience reception towards Palki and Rajveer has been great, while there are some very hard core Shaurya and Palki shippers as well.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vaani Dogra to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

    
 

