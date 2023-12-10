Exclusive: Farman Haider roped in for Dangal TV’s upcoming project Aagan!

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is known for producing some amazing shows for many years. Well, the popular production house is now gearing up for a brand new show. The show will be airing on Dangal TV.
Farman

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

We have always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television. Well, ever since the year 2022 has kickstarted, a lot of new TV shows have been launched. 

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is known for producing some amazing shows for many years. Well, the popular production house is now gearing up for a brand new show. The show will be airing on Dangal TV.

The name of the project is ‘Aangan’ and will feature popular actor Farman Haider will be seen as the leading man of the show.

Farman has earlier been seen in projects like ‘Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal’ on Dangal TV and ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ on Colors.

More information on the project is awaited.

