Exclusive: Farman Haider roped in for Dangal TV’s upcoming project Aaina!

Several renowned and also new production houses have come up with a variety of shows so far. Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is known for producing some amazing shows for many years. Well, the popular production house is now gearing up for a brand new show. The show will be airing on Dangal TV.

The name of the project is ‘Aaina’ and will feature popular actor Farman Haider will be seen as the leading man of the show.

Farman has earlier been seen in projects like ‘Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal’on Dangal TV and ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ on Colors.

More information on the project is awaited.

