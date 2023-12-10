Exclusive: Farman Haider roped in for Dangal TV’s upcoming project Aaina!

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is known for producing some amazing shows for many years. Well, the popular production house is now gearing up for a brand new show. The show will be airing on Dangal TV.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 10:00
Farman

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

We have always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television. Well, ever since the year 2022 has kickstarted, a lot of new TV shows have been launched.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Raj Premi and Arup Paul to be seen in Dangal TV's upcoming show by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms

The name of the project is ‘Aaina’ and will feature popular actor Farman Haider will be seen as the leading man of the show.

Farman has earlier been seen in projects like ‘Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal’on Dangal TV and ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ on Colors.

More information on the project is awaited.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television celebrities, TV shows, Bollywood news and OTT projects.

Also Read: Exclusive! Actor Raju Shrestha roped in for Swastik Productions next for Dangal TV

How excited are you to see Farman in the new show? Let us know in the comment section below!

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 10:00

