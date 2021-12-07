EXCLUSIVE! Fateh to get attacked? Tejo realises that he is in danger in Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan, the Sandhus would not let her stay at their place during their testing time. Her best friend Sweety will give her shelter, she helps her stay there. Jasmine decides that now she will not spare anybody for ruining her life. Be it Fateh or the family, she will seek revenge on everyone. Jasmine decides to seek revenge on Fateh and Tejo for ruining her life. On the other hand, Fateh heads to Shimla where Angad and Tejo are.

Tejo and Angad end up in a major rift when Tejo tells Angad to stay away from her despite him trying to solve the issues. She states that here they are not partners and not even in a relationship so he must maintain his distance from her. On the other hand, Fateh ends up in a fight with the lodge manager.

Previously, Jasmine decides to see revenge from Fateh and Tejo for ruining her life and breaks a glass bottle in her hand hurting herself. Sweety tries to stop her but she vows that she will not spare them and let this wound stay raw till she makes them pay back for everything that they did to her. Will Jasmine succeed in her plans or fall on her face once again. On the other hand, Tejo bonds with Riya and asks her if she misses her mother or not, Angad gets reminded of his dreadful past and that accident which leaves him stunned. Tejo tries to get the truth but will Angad let this happen?

Fateh is seen getting drunk to bear his pain, he realises all the mistakes that he did and how much he loves Tejo. He misses her but then makes up his mind that Tejo will be happy with Angad. Will his drunk state create any ruckus in the lodge? He turns Devdas to Tejo, missing her and all the moments were between them.

In the upcoming episode, Fateh gets a job at the petrol pump where Tejo and Angad bump into him. Angad has lost the case for his daughter Riya's custody. Now, the exclusive is that Fateh will end up in a fight and get injured terribly. Tejo feels that he is in danger and she rushes to search for him. Will Tejo and Fateh come close in Shimla or Angad will take Tejo away?

