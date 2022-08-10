Exclusive! FIR's Divya Lakshmi to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya!

The show is a heartfelt drama and comedy produced by Jamnadas Majethia and Atish Kapadia.
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the TV world.

Sony SAB is always known for its great shows that focus on community and tell a new perspective of life. ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and stereotypes, as well as issues concerning the common man. The show is going to be quite interesting with its upcoming track.
The show is a heartfelt drama and comedy and produced by Jamnadas Majethia and Atish Kapadia. The show is based on the characters of noted cartoonist R.K. Laxman and the audience the little plots that follow the life of the common man.

The show is very popular and fans are always excited to see what new stories and turns Wagle Ki Duniya will bring.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update from the telly world.

As per sources, Actor Divyaalakshmi is all set to enter Waghle Ki Duniya.

Divya Lakshmi is a very seasoned and known actor who has been part of many shows like FIR, Jyoti, Humne Li Hai Shapath, Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap, Mahakali on Colors, and more.

She has also been featured in the Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan movie ‘Break ke Baad’ and has done multiple successful commercials as well.

Waghle Ki Duniya is a popular show and has been doing wonders.

It will be very interesting to see what new twist Divyalakshmi’s character brings to the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

