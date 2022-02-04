EXCLUSIVE! 'At first, I thought Reem and Zain would have tantrums' Ishaan Tandon aka Akshit Sukhija on his bond with co-stars of Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan 3

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that as the new year has kickstarted a few days ago, many shows are in the pipeline. Colors TV is coming up with a new show titled Fanaa, and viewers can't contain their excitement.

Fanaa's story will revolve around three characters, that is, Ishan, Pakhi, and Agasthya, and how the dynamics change with several twists and turns. Starring Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

We got in touch with Akshit Sukhija aka Ishaan Tandon to know about his excitement and more, check out what he had to share:

How has been your experience shooting?

It's been a month, we didn't even realise. We are enjoying the scenes and are excited about working on them. The show has soo many twists and turns, the way the show is portrayed and executed. Tv and Web viewers would really love the show. So I have been really excited about it.

What was the first impression about your co-stars?

Maybe because of my experience, I thought they would throw tantrums and I would have a hard time. But when I met them it was completely different. I was a bit conscious, as I am someone a little reserved at first, if I get good vibes then things are great. We haven't been awkward, I have a completely different vibe with both of them.

Have you experienced such an obsession?

I have witnessed it, not in a relationship but as a friend. Gladly,I realised it early and I distanced myself from the person.

Are you a big critique of your work?

I watch all the episodes of my shows, to know if I am doing it right or wrong. Often I realise after doing the whole scene that I could have done this better so I wouldn't call myself a critique but I do analyse my work. It helps me learn and grow.

