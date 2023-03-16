Exclusive! “First is Jwala obviously, the second will be that of Pavitra in Uttaran and lastly in Kashibai as Bhavanibai,” says Imlie fame Hetal Yadav as she opens up about the top-3 favorite characters she played, bond with her co-stars, and more

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from The Telly world. This time we bring to you, Hetal Yadav getting candid on her show, co-stars and more.

Hetal Yadav is a versatile actress who has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has been entertaining audiences with her stints in shows like Barrister Babu, Uttaran, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and now in Imlie.

She essays the role of Shivani, who is a doting bua to Atharva and has now changed her perception towards Imlie too. We got in touch with the actress and she spoke in detail while chatting with us.

1. How is your bond with your co-stars, Megha, Karan and everyone else on set?

Karan, Megha all of us share a very good bond. Imlie a little too much since she is so expressive and I call her ‘Overacting ki Dukaan’. You know, when we step into a shop and the salesman show us options, her acting is something akin to that and she is unstoppable and like a switch on and off she goes about with her expressions.

Seerat, Karan are also very sweet and we all share a great bond. Even during the Holi party, we had a lot of fun, we danced together.

2. You have worked for so many years in the industry. So has it happened that a genre has become a favorite for you? Like Comedy, Mythology, Drama…

I definitely love playing comedy and negative characters. I find more scope in them and I have mostly played negative characters. I enjoy comedy-negatives too.

(When asked about her cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she added…)

Yes, she was someone who was a very strict, rude and arrogant lawyer and while she wasn’t a comedic character herself but the scenes became comedy since Jethalal made the discussions with her funny. The name ‘Jwala’ became very iconic and people started saying that the name was even suiting me too.

3. Can you pick your Top-3 iconic characters that you got to play?

First is Jwala obviously, the second will be that of Pavitra in Uttaran and lastly in Kashibai as Bhavanibai. I am so fascinated with that name (Bhavanibai) and even fans still denote me with that name of Bhavanibai. I don’t know, somehow, these two names suited me a lot- Jwala and Bhavanibai, they go perfectly with my image.

These characters were very close to my heart.

