Exclusive! “First is Jwala obviously, the second will be that of Pavitra in Uttaran and lastly in Kashibai as Bhavanibai,” says Imlie fame Hetal Yadav as she opens up about the top-3 favorite characters she played, bond with her co-stars, and more

Hetal Yadav is a versatile actress who has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has been entertaining audiences with her stints in shows like Barrister Babu, Uttaran, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and now in Imlie.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 05:00
HETAL YADAV

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from The Telly world. This time we bring to you, Hetal Yadav getting candid on her show, co-stars and more.

Also read:  Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out

Hetal Yadav is a versatile actress who has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and has been entertaining audiences with her stints in shows like Barrister Babu, Uttaran, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and now in Imlie.

She essays the role of Shivani, who is a doting bua to Atharva and has now changed her perception towards Imlie too. We got in touch with the actress and she spoke in detail while chatting with us.

1.       How is your bond with your co-stars, Megha, Karan and everyone else on set?

Karan, Megha all of us share a very good bond. Imlie a little too much since she is so expressive and I call her ‘Overacting ki Dukaan’. You know, when we step into a shop and the salesman show us options, her acting is something akin to that and she is unstoppable and like a switch on and off she goes about with her expressions.

Seerat, Karan are also very sweet and we all share a great bond. Even during the Holi party, we had a lot of fun, we danced together.

2.       You have worked for so many years in the industry. So has it happened that a genre has become a favorite for you? Like Comedy, Mythology, Drama…

I definitely love playing comedy and negative characters. I find more scope in them and I have mostly played negative characters. I enjoy comedy-negatives too.

(When asked about her cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she added…)

Yes, she was someone who was a very strict, rude and arrogant lawyer and while she wasn’t a comedic character herself but the scenes became comedy since Jethalal made the discussions with her funny. The name ‘Jwala’ became very iconic and people started saying that the name was even suiting me too.

3.       Can you pick your Top-3 iconic characters that you got to play?

First is Jwala obviously, the second will be that of Pavitra in Uttaran and lastly in Kashibai as Bhavanibai. I am so fascinated with that name (Bhavanibai) and even fans still denote me with that name of Bhavanibai. I don’t know, somehow, these two names suited me a lot- Jwala and Bhavanibai, they go perfectly with my image.

These characters were very close to my heart.

What do you think of Hetal as Shivani in Imlie?

Do let us know in the comments below. 

Also read:  Exclusive! Imlie fame Hetal Yadav opens up about her Women’s Day plans, a habit she maintains as an actor and more, check out

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Hetal Yadav TV news TellyChakkar TV gossip women’s day celebrations upcoming track interview chat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Finally! Maitree: Maitree and her brother will now join forces to save Ashish
MUMBAI : Zee TV is back with another serial called ‘Maitree’, whose cast seems exciting. The new serial is produced by...
Whoa! Anupamaa: Anupama determined to release Choti Anu from Maya’s trap
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! “First is Jwala obviously, the second will be that of Pavitra in Uttaran and lastly in Kashibai as Bhavanibai,” says Imlie fame Hetal Yadav as she opens up about the top-3 favorite characters she played, bond with her co-stars, and more
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from The Telly world. This time we bring to you, Hetal Yadav...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Mansi blackmails Samrat to get married!
MUMBAI:Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar,...
Hot! Actresses who have been ruling the big screens with their item songs
MUMBAI:Item songs are an integral part of masala entertainers. In some movies nowadays female leads are only seen doing...
Recent Stories
Hot! Actresses who have been ruling the big screens with their item songs
Hot! Actresses who have been ruling the big screens with their item songs

Latest Video

Related Stories
Oh No! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection; Shweta Tiwari, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, a
Oh No! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection; Shweta Tiwari, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, and more respond on social media!
Raghav aka Ranndeep Rai's transformation on the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has sent Twitter fans into a frenzy! Check out the b
Raghav aka Ranndeep Rai's transformation on the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has sent Twitter fans into a frenzy! Check out the best reactions here!
Indian Idol Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rani Mukerji offers Rishi Singh to sing for Yash Raj Films
Indian Idol Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rani Mukerji offers Rishi Singh to sing for Yash Raj Films
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape approached to be part of the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape approached to be part of the show?
Kundali Bhagya
Kundali Bhagya to take twenty-year leap; Sana Sayyad to play a pivotal role on the show!
Aditya Roy
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Gumraah