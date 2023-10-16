Exclusive! Food might be a major problem for me inside the house: Firoza Khan on her participation in Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is finally back with the 17th season and the house of controversies will witness some very popular contestants, YouTubers and celebrities from various fields coming together to compete for the coveted trophy.

One of the contestants is Firoza Khan, who happens to be a rumoured ex-girlfriend of Bigg OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he revealed his excitement to be a part of the show among many other things. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! For the first time in history of Bigg Boss, contestants will be allowed to use phones in the house )

Firoza shared, “I am very excited to be a part of this Bigg Boss journey, meet new people and become friends with them. It will be a new experience for me. I will play from my mind and heart. I have my weaknesses like if I am not at fault and still I am blamed I feel hurt. I am a little short tempered. Usually I get angry when I am provoked and there is a strong reaction but I have to keep in mind that this is Bigg Boss and people are going to provoke. I have to make sure to not take things too seriously.”

Speaking about dealing with the food crisis, Firoza elaborated, “The first thing in the morning that I eat is fruits. I am worried whether I will get to eat or not because it is a routine for me and if I don’t have I get very irritated. I am not too concerned about food but I need salad along with it. By salad I do not mean anything fancy. Just normal tomatoes and cucumbers should also suffice. So food is going to be a problem in the house.” (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exlcusive! Salman Khan begins the shoot of the new season this is when the contestants will enter the house and begin to play the game )

