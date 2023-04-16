Exclusive! “Fortunately, I haven't experienced any trolling or negativity on social media”, Anupamaa’s Bhavesh aka Mehul Nisar talks about how he deals with social media negativity, his acting process, and more!

MUMBAI:Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Actor Mehul Nisar plays the role of Bhavesh on the show and has recently re-entered the show.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: What! Dimpy refers to Anupama’s thinking as regressive

Mehul has always been appreciated for his role as Bhavesh and Fans love his sibling bond with Rupali Ganguly, on and off the screen.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about his re-entry into the show, his bond, and what to expect.

As, an actor how do you balance working on different projects?



I feel it's a happy challenge for any actor to balance different projects at the same time. It gives an actor a sense of satisfaction that he or she can pull off multiple characters at the same time. So, I am happy doing it.

You’ve been in the industry for a long time, has your acting process changed at all?

My acting process hasn’t changed but I have become a lot calmer as an actor.

Of course that enthusiasm, zest, and excitement is always there when you are doing a new character or any new scene but now I have a little calm approach towards it.

Over the years I have realized that for a character actor, at times, in a scene there is nothing to do. The real challenge is at that time when in the entire scene you are just standing and giving reactions.

Have you ever experienced trolling or negativity on social media and how have you tackled it?

Fortunately, I haven't experienced any trolling or negativity on social media. But if I ever do face trolling I would ignore it.

What would you like to say to your fans and fans of the show?

Thank you for loving me for the last 25 years. God has been kind and my heart is full of gratitude that I am in a profession that I love.

Mehul Nisar has worked in both television and movies for a long time. With the 1998 tv show Hip-Hop Hurray, he began his career. Having had a long-standing relationship with Rajshri Films, Mehul had collaborated with them on projects like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exciting updates!

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly: Anupama plays a big cultural role in this country