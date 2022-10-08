EXCLUSIVE! Four Lions Production to come with Imlie 2 on StarPlus

Police bring Girish to custody, Imlie sees him and starts beating him, Aryan intervenes and confronts him to confess his crime, he asks him to tell the truth about who bribed him to frame Imlie, when he is about to say the name, Malini attacks him and he falls unconscious.

MUMBAI :  Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town. 

We exclusively revealed that the show is all set to go off air, if the sources are to be believed then the show shall go off air soon. Now, the breaking news is that Imlie will come with its second season where you will see Cheeni all grown up as Imlie 2. 

At home, Meethi tells Cheeni about everything that happened at the police station. Cheeni insists on knowing the truth about Imlie and Aryan, Meethi finally reveals that 6 years ago they got married but something happened and they got apart. Cheeni promises Meethi that she will bring them together no matter what. And if anyone tries to separate them then she will not spare the person. 

What will happen now? 

Latest Video