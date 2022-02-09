EXCLUSIVE! Fresh face Shivanshi Das roped in to play a negative lead in Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of news for our avid readers!

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days.

The makers are constantly introducing new entries in every show to spice up the drama.

Dangal TV launched a new show titled Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein sometime back, and has other shows on air like Crime Alert, Nath, Sindoor Ki Keemat, and Mann Sundar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge roped in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Mann Sundar is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai.

The show is all set to have another fresh face who will make an entry.

Actress Shivanshi Das is roped in to play a pivotal role.

Shivanshi will be seen playing the negative lead in the show. Her character name will be Shilpa.

The story of Mann Sundar revolves around a youthful woman named Ruchita, she yearns for a life partner who doesn’t judge people by their physicality and loves her for who she is and values her opinions, and respects her. Nihar is a 24-25 years old happy charming boy and does not judge people by their looks.

Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria are the lead actors while Amitabh Ghanekar, Palak Jain, Kajal Khanchandani, and Geeta Bisht are in the supporting roles for the serial.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Fresh face Ayushi Rao ENTERS Dangal TV's Mann Sundar