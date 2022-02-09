EXCLUSIVE! Fresh face Shivanshi Das roped in to play a negative lead in Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

The makers of Dangal TV's show Mann Sundar are all set to introduce a fresh face Shivanshi Das who will be playing the negative lead in the show. 

EXCLUSIVE! Fresh face Shivanshi Das roped in to play a negative lead in Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Dangal TV launched a new show titled Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein sometime back, and has other shows on air like Crime Alert, Nath, Sindoor Ki Keemat, and Mann Sundar.

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge roped in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Mann Sundar is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai. 

The show is all set to have another fresh face who will make an entry. 

Actress Shivanshi Das is roped in to play a pivotal role.

Shivanshi will be seen playing the negative lead in the show. Her character name will be Shilpa. 

The story of Mann Sundar revolves around a youthful woman named Ruchita, she yearns for a life partner who doesn’t judge people by their physicality and loves her for who she is and values her opinions, and respects her. Nihar is a 24-25 years old happy charming boy and does not judge people by their looks.

Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria are the lead actors while Amitabh Ghanekar, Palak Jain, Kajal Khanchandani, and Geeta Bisht are in the supporting roles for the serial.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE! Fresh face Ayushi Rao ENTERS Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Aparna Ghoshal Geeta Bisht Palak Tiwari Nidhi Tiwari Sanjay Bhatia Suraj Punjabi Panorama Entertainment Suzana Ghai Mann Sundar Shruti Anand TellyChakkar Shivanshi Das
