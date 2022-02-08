EXCLUSIVE! Fresh face talent hunter Garry Gill: Our casting company believes in giving chances to fresh face actors for lead, parallel lead and primary roles who really want to work by not showing any tantrums and wasting our time

MUMBAI: Glamour world is one such place where a lot of people dream to create names for themselves.

All the aspiring actors want to be rising stars and reach new levels of stardom with their hard work.

There are several fields in this showbiz world where people try their luck while some fail, some definitely have great luck and succeed in it.

While some love to be in front of the camera, some love to be behind the camera.

Out of all this, one important aspect of any project be it film, TV, web show or music video is the role of a casting director.

This is one such profession that is gaining prominence these days.

Earlier, no one really knew anything about casting directors and how they operate.

But with the rise in social media and other technologies, things in the entertainment industry have started to function in a different way.

A casting director is the backbone of every project without which things can't be taken further.

There are several casting directors who have made their mark in the industry and are doing well for themselves.

They are the ones who have given us some of the most talented actors and actresses who are today big names on the respective platforms.

TellyChakkar got in touch with casting director Garry Gill who spoke about his work and much more.

Tell us about your casting company. What is the USP of your casting company which others don't have?

There is no such USP of my casting company. I am always competing with myself. My team is my USP. Sandhu, Dhawan, Sherry, Anuj, Chinu Seth, Pavan Krishna and the well-wishers who have always blessed me.

The main motive of my casting agency is that we give chances to the new actors. My agency prioritize actors an actresses who are very efficient and believe in truly working. We try to cast them for the lead roles.

There were so many actors and actresses who had aspired to make a name in this industry but when they are not able to crack in this showbiz world, they tend to become a social media influencer. However, ultimately, they want to pursue acting. The producers are giving chances to these people and not the actors. This is creating a confusion.

There are so many actors and actresses whom I have cast them for cameos and automatically, they locked for lead roles within a few months.

There are so many casting agencies who have messed up the whole casting system. They lock small budget actors for big amount just for the sake of earning profits. The producers incur huge loses sometimes because of all this. We all know that there are so many budget issues.

Sometimes so many actors are given false hopes for big roles and they break down if they don't bag it. Their career is also affected big time.

I believe in giving chances to actors who don't show any tantrums, want to work hard and not waste anyone's time.

Tell us about the actors whom you have given breaks in several shows.

Actors like Simran Tomar, Shivam Khajuria, Radjip, Arohi Nanda, Sanjana Solanki, Shruti Anand, Dhriti Goenka, Sonal Khilwani, Khushboo Tiwari, John Matthew among others are the ones who have been cast for various shows through my agency.

A message to all the aspiring casting directors who want to make their name in this field.

I would just like to say that if you have come to Mumbai to pursue your dreams, focus on your work. I would also like to add that if the aspiring casting directors are extremely serious about getting into this field, they need to be very serious about their work and devote a lot of time. Personal life goes for a toss as casting requires a lot of time. You need to sacrifice a lot of things if you want to get into casting.

Well said, Garry!

