EXCLUSIVE! Gagan Arora, Kanwaljit Singh and Ranvir Shorey to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive and new happenings from the world of entertainment

We recently exclusively reported about veteran actors Supriya Pathak Kapur and Pawan Malhotra will come gracing the show to promote their upcoming web series, Tabbar.

Now we hear that the other cast of the show including fabulous actors Gagan Arora, Kanwaljit Singh and Ranvir Shorey will also be featuring in the comedy show.

The entire cast will be seen having a fun time with Kapil Sharma and the cast and crew of the show.

Previously, on The Kapil Sharma Show, we saw a panel of great singers and Sonakshi Sinha. Both the episodes were so entertaining that they left the audiences in splits.

Are you excited to see the phenomenal cast of Tabbar on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show