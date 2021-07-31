EXCLUSIVE! Gajendra Chauhan and Atul Verma roped in for Doordarshan's show Swaraj 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being launched by various channels.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Doordarshan is all set to launch a new show soon.

The popular channel has had a wide reach to the viewers ever since the beginning.

We have heard that popular film and TV actor Gajendra Chauhan and Atul Verma are roped in for pivotal roles on the show.

Gajendra is a senior and experienced actor who is known for his performance in shows like Mahabharat, Raavan, Naagin, Ghar Jamai among others.

He has also appeared in many films like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Mehndi, Barsaat, among others.

Meanwhile, Atul Verma is known for his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hain.

Nothing has been revealed about Gajendra and Atul's roles yet.

We will soon be back with some interesting details on this development.

