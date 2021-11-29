EXCLUSIVE! Gandii Baat actor Lakshya Handa, Criminal Justice fame Palak Singh, Pratigya star Sahab Khan to be seen in Dangal TV's Crime Alert

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about various television shows and upcoming tracks of the same.

Dangal TV's Crime Alert is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen.

The crime series highlights some spine-chilling incidents which keep the viewers glued to the screen.

Well, now we have exclusive information about the show's next star cast for the upcoming episode.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Pallavi Mukherjee, Sushil Khosla, and Harsha Gupte roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert

TellyChakkar has now learnt that actors like Lakshya Handa, Palak Singh, Sahab Khan, Pallavi Mukherjee, Vandana Mittal are roped in for the upcoming episode of Crime Alert.

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters yet.

The casting is done by PBCC Casting Company.

Are you excited about the episode? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! GHKKPM actor Jitendra Trehan, Balika Vadhu fame Kishan Bhan and Pandya Store fame Shrashti Maheshwari to be seen in Dangal TV's Crime Alert



