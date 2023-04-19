Exclusive! Garba Queen Falguni Pathak to be seen for the wedding special episodes of Pandya Store? Here’s what we know!

The show is beloved by the audiences and often seen high in the TRP charts.
Exclusive! Garba Queen Falguni Pathak to be seen for the wedding special episodes of Pandya Store? Here’s what we know!

MUMBAI:Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. The audience loves the heartfelt story and the strong bond between each family member. 

The show is currently focusing on Shweta's manipulations over the Pandya Niwas and Store and how she managed to destroy the family’s unity. The story takes a seven-year leap and all the Pandya brothers are living separate lives.

The show is beloved by the audiences and often seen high in the TRP charts. Fans of the show bombard the actors with love and affection and make edits, fan pages, and more.

The show has been able to tap into a separate niche of a show, where family bonds and dynamics, have brought them a loyal audience.

A big wedding sequence of Prerna and Krish is coming up and there is bound to be a lot of drama and a few surprises as well. 

As per sources on set, Garba Queen Falguni Pathak might be seen in the wedding episode of the show.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, sources suggest that the show has quite a few surprises lined up for the viewers. 

Krish and Prerna’s wedding has been a long time coming and there has been a fair share of twists and turns but we will have to wait and see what actually happens on the show.

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 19:23

