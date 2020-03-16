Exclusive! Gargi Nandi roped in for Mohit Malik's Cyber Vaar on Voot

Voot is coming up with a new series Cyber Crime and now we have some news of actress Gargi Nandi who has joined the cast of the movie.
The digital platform Voot is coming up with a new series titled “Cyber Vaar” starring Mohit Malik and Sanaya Irani.

The series is produced by Tanveer Bookwala, who has produced the popular series Asur on Voot and directed by Ankush Bhatt.

As reported by us, Mohit Malik, who is known for his stint as Doli Armaano Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, is all set to make his digital debut along with popular actress Sanaya Irani.

As reported by us, the series will star popular actress Sanaya Irani in the lead role along with Kota Factory fame Amitabh Ghanekar and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Tellychakkar has exclusively got to know that Gargi Nandi has been roped in for the upcoming series Cyber Vaar.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the series.

Gargi is a known actress in the world of entertainment business, she is best known for her roles in movies like r Murder 2 , Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling and Scenes from Suburbia.

This would be the first time that Mohit and Sanaya would be working together and sharing screen space with each other.

Latest Video