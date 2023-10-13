Exclusive! Garima Dixit roped in for Raakesh Paswaan’s next Beti Hamari Anmol for Nazara Channel!

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 18:19
Garima

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that is all set to introduce new shows.

As per reports, Producer Raakesh Paswan is coming up with a  show for Nazara titled Beti Hamari Anmol. It is also reported that Juhi Aslam and Pratham Kunwar will play the lead in the show.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actress Garima Dixit has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

She gained popularity with the character of Siddhi Singh played in this show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She started her career with the Zee TV show Yeh Vaada Raha in the year 2016. Garima has been part of popular TV shows such as Crime Petrol, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav, etc and she was seen in the show Pisaachini. 

Are you excited to see the new show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 18:19

