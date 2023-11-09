Exclusive! Garima Parihar aka Dipti from Pushpa Impossible on the differences between her reer and real life character -“Dipti is the type of person I would like to be.”

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar and Navin Pandita. The show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

The audience love the characters in the show as they are portrayed very realistically according to the viewers.

One of the characters that the viewers love since the beginning of the show is Dipti, played by Garima Parihar.

Garima Parihar and Niveen Pandita’s chemistry in the show has given major goals to the viewers as it gives a romantic and realistic view of a perfect new generation couple.

Dipti’s character can be seen working and handling the house at the same time. It shows a positive side of life after marriage and the viewers really adore it.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about her reel and real life character, her chemistry with Naveen Pandita and much more.

What are the differences between your real and reel life character?

Dipti is the type of person I would like to be. She is very independent and mature who knows how to balance her personal and professional life. She is very good at handling responsibilities. If I have to talk about myself, there are things I would like to be good at like Dipti but I am a very bubbly, fun-loving and jolly person which Dipti isn’t. I think Dipti’s jolly side comes out very rarely but that’s not the case with me. I’m mostly bubbly and happy all the time. Many more differences like Dipti is married and I’m not married yet. I am good at responsibilities but there are still aspects where I am learning.

Tell us about your chemistry with Naveen off-set and how has it grown over time?

Me and Naveen, we did not know each other well in the beginning but with time our understanding grew. All 5 members of the cast, Pushpa, Dipti, Rashi, Chirag and Ashwin became friends. I and Naveen have a good understanding with each other in terms of work because work is our first priority and that’s one thing similar between us.

Share with us a memorable moment while shooting for the show.

Talking about recent episodes, I would say, the episode where Ashwin raises his hand on me and as Dipti, my character was shown in a different light. Usually Dipti is shown as a soft, quiet and clear-headed girl but the angry side wasn’t shown before the episode. That was very challenging for me. I had to portray how Dipti is not getting angry but yet she is putting her point across. It was a big deal for me as I could do it but it was memorable to everyone because everyone was curious to know how Dipti would perform as she was never seen in anger.

