EXCLUSIVE! Garima Parihar on bagging Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: When I was offered this character, I had to do it

MUMBAI: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye has finally hit the small screens a day ago and the first episode has received a great response from the fans.

Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya are seen in the lead roles.

While Vijayendra plays a well-known TV producer, Vidhi is seen as a writer.

The show also stars many actors like Ritu Chauhan, Alka Kaushal, Garima Parihar, Pashva Nanda, Mandeep Kumar, among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Garima who is seen in a pivotal role in the show.

Garima spilled some exciting things about her character and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria on his role in Sony TV's upcoming show Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Armaan has a very different edge to his character, shares about reuniting with Vidhi Pandya after Udaan and much more

What kind of character you are portraying in the show?

My character is a negative one. I might play the villain in the show. But let's see how it turns out to be. I will be seen as one of Saumya's sisters. I'll be seen as her cousin sister. I am very confident about myself and my beauty. I always feel that I am the best. My character is shown like I don't want to struggle in my life and want success and luxury easily. My character aspires to be a rich girl, entice rich guys and fulfill her dream. My character will be shown enticing Armaan who is a rich guy. Apart from all this, she is never jealous of her sister and always into her own dreamy world.

What were your thoughts when you were offered this role since it is a negative character?

I have previously done a lot of positive characters. Then I did a negative role for a short period of time in one of my previous shows. Now I got a chance once again to play a negative role. I was done playing positive characters and when I was approached for this role, I had to do it. When I read the script, I was excited to play. When the viewers see such characters and dislike them, it's a huge compliment for the character as well as the actor who is playing it. I have a lot of scopes to explore this character. I have got so much freedom for this role.

How has your experience been working with the star cast?

Everyone on the set is very sweet and I am truly enjoying working with them. I have a lot of scenes with Vidhi since she plays my sister in the show. It has been great fun to shoot the scenes with her till now. We stay in the same building, so we really get along well. Both of us travel together on the set many times. I have shot lesser scenes with Vijayendra till now but whatever we have shot till now, I have had a great time. He is extremely down-to-earth and a very nice person. He is extremely supportive of his co-stars.

Garima has previously done shows like Kaatelal & Sons, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Rishta Likhenge Hum, Mere Angne Mein, among others.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye hit the small screens on 7th February on Sony TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vidhi Pandya on her character Saumya in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye and on reuniting with Udaan co-star Vijayendra Kumeria