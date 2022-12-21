Exclusive! Garima Vikrant and Sushil Singh to enter Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

MUMBAI : In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now that Meet Ahlawat is arrested and vows to free him.

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and manages to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

As per sources, Garima Vikrant and Sushil Singh are going to enter the show soon.

Their characters are still unknown but it’s surely going to be interesting to watch.

Garima Vikrant Singh is best known for her performance in shows like Gustakh Dil, Choti Bahu Season 2, Phir Subah Hogi, Rahe Tera Aasheervad, Chand Ke Paar Chalo and Parivaar. She has also worked in Rajkumar Santoshi's movie Halla Bol.

Talking about Sushil Singh, he is known for ‘Hum Haiin Munna Bhaiya’, ‘Mahadev Ka Gorakhpur’ and Kaashi Amarnath.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.