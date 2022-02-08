EXCLUSIVE! Garud fame Faisal Khan on his fashion role model: Shah Rukh Khan is my major inspiration, he rocks any outfit with utmost swag

MUMBAI: Sony SAB rolled out a brand new show titled Dharm Yodha Garud a few months ago.

Garud is a mythological drama series that has a stellar cast.

Faisal Khan, Parul Chauhan, Angad Hasija, Toral Rasputra, and Ankit Raaj, among others, are seen playing pivotal roles in the series.

The show has received a great response from the fans and everyone is looking forward to the show's fruitful journey.

Faisal is seen playing the titular role of Garud Dev in the show and is being lauded for his performance.

While Faisal is often asked about his professional life, this time, the handsome star spoke about his fashion in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

What is your fashion inspiration?

I feel Shah Rukh Khan has changed the trend. He has worn oversized coats, baggy pants and such clothes in his movies. I have seen him wearing such clothes back in time. He is my inspiration not just in terms of fashion but otherwise as well because he started from the scratch. Also, his style, confidence and swag is just amazing. He fits in every style like a pro.

One outfit which has been constant in your wardrobe and why?

There are maximum track pants and t-shirts in my wardrobe because I used to dance a lot so I am used to wearing these clothes. I also like wearing my father's clothes. I used to wait to wear them ever since my childhood. Also, my father's clothes are bit loose for me which works well as it is very comftorable to wear when I am dancing.

My wardrobe mostly consists of baggy pants as I really find them comfortable.

What is your current favuirte fashion trend?

My entire focus is on Garud's fashion. My character Garud wears only dhoti but he has got that swag and it looks extremely stylish. The hair and jewellery, especially, his wings have a different aura.

