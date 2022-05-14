EXCLUSIVE! Garud fame Vishal Karwal opens up on how fatherhood has changed his life, shares about managing personal and professional life and much more

MUMBAI : Vishal Karwal is currently seen portraying the role of Lord Vishnu in Sony SAB's show Dharma Yoddha Garud.

The actor is playing the role of Lord Vishnu for the second time. Before Garud, Vishal played this character in Paramavatar Shri Krishna.

He is known for his performances in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Rangrasiya, Encounter, Jamai Raja, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, and Rishton Se Badi Pratha, among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vishal who spoke about his personal life and much more.

Tell us about your shooting experience with the star cast.

I am playing Lord Vishnu, so most of my scenes are solo. I am mostly shooting alone. It is really tiring at times because of the costumes and heavy jewellery. I am only concentrating on my scenes as there is no one with whom I can talk to.

You have been married for a few years now. How are you balancing your personal and professional life?

I don't think about the change. I think it's all in your head if you start comparing. I feel one should be the same and not change just because you got married. Nothing has changed as such. My wife is pretty cooperative.

You were recently blessed with a baby girl, how has fatherhood changed you as a person?

I think fatherhood has made me more responsible. I used to go on solo trips and travel all around but now I have my all responsibilities towards my daughter.

