Exclusive: Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar comes on board for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11!

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

Also Read: Wow! Ace choreographer Farah Khan confirms being a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs. Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time. Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon. The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

Now Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul have been associated with the show since Season 4 and they were the faces of the show.

But now in the upcoming season Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi are the judges of the show whereas reports suggest that Tejasswi Prakash might be the host of the show.

Now according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Zaid Darbar, who is an actor and social media influencer along with being Gauahar Khan’s husband and father to Zehaan has come on board for the dance reality show.

We earlier reported that ‘Bigg Boss Season 16’ contestant Soundarya Sharma has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama Chandra to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.