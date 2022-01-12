EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Amlani reveals the scenes closest to his heart from Punyashlok Ahilya Bai

MUMBAI: Gaurav Amlani in this exclusive interview with TellyChakkar talks about his Sony TV's popular show Punyashlok Ahilya Bai. The actor speaks at length about his favourite scenes from the show, the camaraderie he shares with co-star Aetashaa Sansgiri, and much more.

The show has completed a year. How is the feeling to be associated with such a great project? How has the journey been so far?

People have showered so much love on the show. We had become part of the show for the last three or four months only. But the show has such a huge fanbase that I realized when I first went out of the city. The kind of respect the people give to the characters is really unbelievable. I think it’s a great show because of its writing, the execution, and the content. When it is a TV show, we hardly have any life outside the show. The show becomes our life and I think it is really worth it. I am looking forward to the show to complete many more years in the future.

One unforgettable moment from the show you have experienced so far. Any particular scene or incident that is very close to your heart?

When I think about unforgettable moments I get goosebumps. I have been so blessed to play the character of Khande Rao Holkar. The scene closest to my heart is the promo shot, where I was revealed on screen for the first time, where I removed the scarf from my face, riding a horse and entering a Wada. It was a very beautiful and special moment for me. The other very special moment was the alcoholism track where my character was about to quit drinking; he stabbed the bottle in his hand in order to distract him from the pain. I have never disclosed this to anyone. After performing those scenes, my director Jackson Sir cried after seeing that scene. He made everyone clap after that scene was shot. And he hugged me and cried. This was a very nirvana type moment for me and all of us.

What was your first impression of your co-star Aetashaa Sansgiri?

I had already seen a couple of episodes while I was preparing for the audition. I have seen Aetashaa Sansgiri Aka Ahilya performing on-screen before meeting her in person. I had a very beautiful image of her in my mind. She looks amazing on screen as Ahiya. So when I met her I was in complete awe of her. My first impression about her was that she is very genuine and simple as a person. We had great conversations during the day of our promo shoot. Now, we have developed a great bond. We are really good friends now and our friendship has grown over the time. I have said this before also that I loved working with her as she brings out positive vibes on the sets.

