EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Chaudhary and Krati Singh bags Star Plus' upcoming show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se

Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie, the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Shaika Films.

TellyChakkar had exclusively updated Delnaaz Irani, Mehul Buch, being a part of this show.

Now, we have exclusively learnt that actors like Gaurav Chaudhary and Krati Singh are roped in a pivotal role in the show. Details about their characters or the story line are yet to be disclosed.

Shaika Films has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni.

It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again.

