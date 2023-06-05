Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna reveals the special connection he shares with Harshad Chopda

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 07:45
Gaurav Khanna

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been a part of many successful shows.

Currently, he is seen essaying the role of Anuj in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa. This serial gained him a lot of popularity and currently, has a crazy fan following.

He has made a place in people’s hearts with his performance as Anuj and they consider him as one of the most talented actors on television.

Almost every day, the actor has been trending online for his performance, where fans appreciate him for the way he emotes his emotions. They feel Anuj's pain through him and consider him a deserving actor to get all the love and appreciation.

Today, Gaurav has become a household name and his character is loved by one and all.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Gaurav spoke about how he credits the fans for his success and reveals the special bond he shares with Harshad Chopda.

How do you feel after winning an award?

I think as an actor, all the years that I have been in the television industry, I hardly come for awards shows. I feel as an artist, we just need to work and act. The rest, we have to leave it to the audience. Awards are great as you are appreciated for your hard work, I congratulate all the people who have won awards till date across platforms, but I still believe that the viewers and fans' love is the biggest award for any actor. They invest their time in watching us and I am humble.

I know, Anuj’s character has become a rage globally, and every generation loves the character of Anuj Kapadia. I'm very grateful to have been able to pull off this character. This isn't only possible because we have a great team support, and even the personal support I get is unconditional.

Tell us something about your bond with Harshad Chopda.

The connection is special, we are like a family. My wife and I stay alone in Mumbai and my parents reside in another city. So, when I come to my work family, I feel so much at ease. I have known Harshad for many years and we used to meet at parties. So, the friendship and connection goes long back.

Well, there is no doubt that Gaurav Khanna is an exceptionally good actor and he has a massive fan following. Fans would love to watch Gaurav and Harshad in one frame.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

