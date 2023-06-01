Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna’s humbleness never fails to win our hearts, has something to say to the fans of the show

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses quite an interesting narrative on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage life. The entire story has a big twist, with Adhik and Pakhi's marriage, and how the family is coping with the big change.

Also read - Exclusive! Anupamaa: Kavya breaks ties with Vanraj for this shocking reason

Talking about the show, one of the most admired characters of the show, Anuj, played by Gaurav Khanna, doesn’t just have a great presence in the show but also rules on social media where he posts a lot of behind-the-scenes videos and some personal times of his life.

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for a pretty long time and has gained a lot of experience for sure. The show Anupamaa has given him a lot of recognition. Other than his love story on screen, he is also known for his chemistry with his real life wife, Akansha Chamola, who is also an actress.

Gaurav has posted a lot of reels and pictures with his lovely wife and the chemistry between them is just beautiful.

Recently, Tellychakkar got in touch with Akansha and Gaurav and it was really a fun conversation.

Tell us something about the current track of the show?

Gaurav Khanna had a very witty reply to this and without revealing his personal experience about the current track, he said that the current track is definitely more interesting than the previous one.

When asked Akansha – Gaurav Khanna has become very popular and everyone now wishes to have a son, son-in-law and a husband like him. How do you feel about this?

Of course I am happy. I, in fact want that more people wish for such things and he gets more popular. I wish for him to become more famous and successful because his progress will in turn make me even happier. I’ll be able to shop more.

How do you feel about his on-screen romantic scenes? Do you ever feel like ‘Oh you’re not like that with me’?

Akansha - You don’t know this but his level of romance is way too high when he is with me. So, I will never complain about it.

Gaurav – I keep everyone happy.

While talking about his popularity in people, Gaurav thanked the viewers and the fans of the show saying that it’s because of them that he is in such a position and that they work really hard. Now, since the episodes come all 7 days of the week, their leaves are very minimum, which is may be once in a month.

He also talked about how after the shoot when he comes late at night, he finds his wife sleeping already and it’s just this level of dedication that he is giving and all he wants from the viewers is to value that dedication and love him for his hard work.

This was our conversation with Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola.

Tell us how you feel about this interaction in the comments section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Also read - Exclusive! Anupamaa: Kavya breaks ties with Vanraj for this shocking reason