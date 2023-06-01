Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna’s humbleness never fails to win our hearts, has something to say to the fans of the show

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for a pretty long time and has gained a lot of experience for sure. The show Anupamaa has given him a lot of recognition.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 01/06/2023 - 03:30
Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna’s humbleness never fails to win our hearts, has something to say to the fans of the show

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses quite an interesting narrative on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage life. The entire story has a big twist, with Adhik and Pakhi's marriage, and how the family is coping with the big change.

Also read - Exclusive! Anupamaa: Kavya breaks ties with Vanraj for this shocking reason

Talking about the show, one of the most admired characters of the show, Anuj, played by Gaurav Khanna, doesn’t just have a great presence in the show but also rules on social media where he posts a lot of behind-the-scenes videos and some personal times of his life.

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for a pretty long time and has gained a lot of experience for sure. The show Anupamaa has given him a lot of recognition. Other than his love story on screen, he is also known for his chemistry with his real life wife, Akansha Chamola, who is also an actress.

Gaurav has posted a lot of reels and pictures with his lovely wife and the chemistry between them is just beautiful.

Recently, Tellychakkar got in touch with Akansha and Gaurav and it was really a fun conversation.

Tell us something about the current track of the show?

Gaurav Khanna had a very witty reply to this and without revealing his personal experience about the current track, he said that the current track is definitely more interesting than the previous one. 

When asked Akansha – Gaurav Khanna has become very popular and everyone now wishes to have a son, son-in-law and a husband like him. How do you feel about this?

Of course I am happy. I, in fact want that more people wish for such things and he gets more popular. I wish for him to become more famous and successful because his progress will in turn make me even happier. I’ll be able to shop more.

How do you feel about his on-screen romantic scenes? Do you ever feel like ‘Oh you’re not like that with me’?

Akansha - You don’t know this but his level of romance is way too high when he is with me. So, I will never complain about it.

Gaurav – I keep everyone happy.

While talking about his popularity in people, Gaurav thanked the viewers and the fans of the show saying that it’s because of them that he is in such a position and that they work really hard. Now, since the episodes come all 7 days of the week, their leaves are very minimum, which is may be once in a month. 

He also talked about how after the shoot when he comes late at night, he finds his wife sleeping already and it’s just this level of dedication that he is giving and all he wants from the viewers is to value that dedication and love him for his hard work.

This was our conversation with Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola.

Tell us how you feel about this interaction in the comments section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Also read - Exclusive! Anupamaa: Kavya breaks ties with Vanraj for this shocking reason

Star Plus Akansha Chamola Gaurav Khanna Anupamaa Anuj Barkha Pakhi Samar Vanraj Kavya Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Ankush
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 01/06/2023 - 03:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna’s humbleness never fails to win our hearts, has something to say to the fans of the show
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! “I want Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to win the show as I feel she is very strong and disciplined, I hope she lifts the trophy” - Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI :Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment. She is one of the few actresses who has...
Amruta Subhash says, “I love playing grey characters because I believe each of us has a grey side” – Exclusive 
MUMBAI :Amruta Subhash is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She has been making a mark in...
Check out these 5 festivals of India worth attending this February 
MUMBAI :February is when winter slowly starts to dissipate and we can finally start to travel leaving most of the warm...
Check out the perfect desitanations for travelling solo this year 
MUMBAI :Do you enjoy creating your own travel plans, detest the iterating involved in travelling with others or a group...
Recent Stories
Phir Dhan Te Nan from Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey fails to impress the netizens; they say, “Thank you for ruining anoth
Phir Dhan Te Nan from Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey fails to impress the netizens; they say, “Thank you for ruining another classic song”

Latest Video

Related Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey talks about doing a daily soap for the first time; says, “I have taken this step with Rajan Shahi an
EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey talks about doing a daily soap for the first time; says, “I have taken this step with Rajan Shahi and I am very happy about it”
Anupama actors Ashish Mehrotra tries to make up to Nidhi Shah post their rift on screen; Check it out here
Anupamaa actors Ashish Mehrotra tries to make up to Nidhi Shah post their rift on screen; Check it out here
Karan Vohra has some Special plans of Dhamaal on his birthday, check it out
Karan Vohra has some Special plans of Dhamaal on his birthday, check it out
It’s Arto aka Karan Vohra’s B’Day and This is how the cast of Imlie shared their wishes for him
It’s Arto aka Karan Vohra’s B’Day and This is how the cast of Imlie shared their wishes for him
Faltu’s Niharika Chouksey’s fans call her ‘Anmol’, find out why
Faltu’s Niharika Chouksey’s fans call her ‘Anmol’, find out why
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jumps up in TRP ratings and enters top three shows; Kumkum and Kundali Bhagya enter the
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jumps up in TRP ratings and enters top three shows; Kumkum and Kundali Bhagya enter the top 10 shows; YHC sees a drop; Bigg Boss sees good ratings; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu