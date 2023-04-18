Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna talks about the break he would be taking from the show and gives full credit to his character “Anuj” for giving him recognition as an actor

MUMBAI:Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been part of many successful shows.

Currently, he is seen essaying the role of Anuj in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa. This serial gained him a lot of popularity and he currently has a crazy fan following.

He has made a place in people’s hearts with his performance as Anuj and considers him as one of the most talented actors on television.

Almost every day, the actor has been trending online for his performance, where fans appreciate him for the way he emotes his emotions. They feel Anuj's pain through him and consider him as a deserving actor to get all the love and appreciation.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he would take a break when he was shooting for the show and had his character Anuj done for him.

Do you ever take vacations while shooting for the show ?

Finally, I will be taking a break someday as I am visiting Jim Corbett National Park where I would get time to spend with my family and it is a much needed break.

What has the character “Anuj” given to you?

Today whatever I am, the fame and love that I am receiving is because of the character, back then people didn’t know me and the character “Anuj” has made me who I am, it's given me so much of love and recognition and I am living for today and my roots are where they are, I haven’t forgotten it. But Anuj has given me so much and has made me a household name today.

Gaurav’s wife Akansha Chamola also said that she is very thankful and feels blessed that Anuj happened to Gaurav and life had changed for good and it has been a beautiful journey.

Akansha ( Gaurav’s wife) what do you have to say about your husband setting major husband goals?

I am very proud of it and I feel blessed and happy that I have a husband like him and life has been beautiful.

Gaurav, do you get any marriage proposal as your character Anuj is a perfect husband material?

No comments! I wouldn't want to speak about it.

Well, there is no doubt that today Gaurav is considered as one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television.

