EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Wadhwa to RE-ENTER Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that there are several popular shows that are running on small screens for a long time now.

The makers keep introducing interesting tracks and also new entries to spice up the drama.

Apart from that, the makers also plan several re-entries of certain characters from time to time.

Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir is one of them that is all set to witness a re-entry of one of the characters.

Actor Gaurav Wadhwa who played the role of Sunny is once again set to enter the show.

The actor has become quite popular for his role Sunny in the show who plays a journalist.

Well, this is not the first time when Gaurav's character will be making a re-entry.

Gaurav had previously made several entries and exits in the show.

How excited are you to see Gaurav back in the show once again? Tell us in the comments.

