EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Wadhwa to RE-ENTER Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

Actor Gaurav Wadhwa who played the role of Sunny is once again set to enter the show. The actor has become quite popular for his role Sunny in the show who plays a journalist. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 15:27
EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Wadhwa to RE-ENTER Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that there are several popular shows that are running on small screens for a long time now. 

The makers keep introducing interesting tracks and also new entries to spice up the drama.

Apart from that, the makers also plan several re-entries of certain characters from time to time. 

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir: WHAT! The writer makes a shocking prediction about Haseena Malik

Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir is one of them that is all set to witness a re-entry of one of the characters. 

Actor Gaurav Wadhwa who played the role of Sunny is once again set to enter the show. 

The actor has become quite popular for his role Sunny in the show who plays a journalist. 

Well, this is not the first time when Gaurav's character will be making a re-entry. 

Gaurav had previously made several entries and exits in the show. 

How excited are you to see Gaurav back in the show once again? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir: WHAT! The writer makes a shocking prediction about Haseena Malik

Maddam Sir Sony Sab Sonali Naik Yukti Kapoor Bhavika Sharma Gulki Joshi Savi Thakur Ajay Jadhav Ashwani Rathore Jay Mehta Production Jay Mehta Kinnari Mehta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 15:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Akshara steps into the Birla house, LASHES out at Abhimanyu in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming...
"Anupama herself came and hugged me after the performance", Bharti Singh on her transformation as Anupama
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh will be gracing the Grand finale episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Popular comedian and...
Revealed! "I was forced to do Bigg Boss Season 10; Rahul Dev reveals his reason for participating in the show
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Rahul Dev recently opened up about going through ups and downs in his career. He said that...
Bigg Boss 16 : OMG! Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani reveals the shocking reason why he rejected the offer of being in the show
MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani is one of the most loved actors of television and he is best known for his role as Prithvi in...
MAJOR REVELATION! The Chavan's finally come to know that Sai is ALIVE, get furious to learn about Sai having a daughter in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar is all set to a major revelation...
This Navaratri Sony SAB artists share their memories and beliefs of this joyous festival
MUMBAI: Pariva Pranati who plays Vandana Wagle in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya shares, “During Navratri, I love how...
RECENT STORIES
Revealed! "I was forced to do Bigg Boss Season 10; Rahul Dev reveals his reason for participating in the show
Revealed! "I was forced to do Bigg Boss Season 10; Rahul Dev reveals his reason for participating in the show