EXCLUSIVE! Gautam decides to sell the property, Shiva to die in the massive road accident in Pandya Store

Pandyas decide to celebrate Shiva's birthday but the monetary issues also keep increasing, they decide to renovate the store but fail miserably as money and sources become the major issue for them. How will they come out of this problem?
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Kamini plans a fall for Rishita and also asks a few women to hold her before she falls. Dhara sees Rishita that she’s about to fall and saves her. Everyone thanks Dhara including Janardhan. Kamini asks Janardhan to not thank Dhara as she is the one who plotted against Rishita. This shocks everyone.

We had exclusively revealed: Finally, Dev and Rishita realise the love that the Pandyas have for them and return to Pandya Niwas. Suman's stroke turns into a major shock for the duo and they cancel their plan of leaving Somnath. Pandyas will give a grand welcome to Dev and Rishita in Pandya Niwas after making them realise how important they are to the family. Their return will bring a lot of improvement in Suman's condition but her right hand shall stay paralysed for longer. Gombi, Dhara, and Shivi plan a grand party and puja for Dev and Rishita. 

Pandyas decide to celebrate Shiva's birthday but the monetary issues also keep increasing, they decide to renovate the store but fail miserably as money and sources become the major issue for them. How will they come out of this problem? 

Now the breaking news is that Gautam decides to sell the village property to save their Pandya Store, to do the deal instead of Gombi, Shiva decides to go but ends up in a massive accident, the only news that comes to Pandya Niwas is that Shiva has lost his life. Will the Pandya cope from this shock? What will be Raavi's reaction? 

