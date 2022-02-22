EXCLUSIVE! Gayathri Iyer aka Reem had REJECTED Naagin season 5, shares what made her take up THIS season and much more

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is once again back with Naagin season 6 and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

The daily soap queen has roped in some of the most talented actors of the television world.

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Maheck Chahal are playing the lead roles in the show.

The viewers are loving the new jodi of the small screen and just with the few episodes, Naagin 6 has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

Well, apart from the lead star cast, Naagin 6 has an amazing bunch of actors like Sudha Chandran, Manit Joura, Urvashi Dholakia among others who are seen in pivotal roles.

Gayathri Iyer is one of them who is seen as Simba aka Rishabh's fiance in the show.

The actress plays the role of Reem in the series.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gayathri who spoke in length about the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Really! Fans are excited to see Tejasswi Prakash turning serperntine in the new promo of Naagin 6

What was your reaction when offered this role? What made you choose this show?

I was offered Naagin 5 as well but I wasn't very convinced with the character. However, I was feeling very bad that I am missing out on the Naagin series. So, when Naagin 6's offer came to me, the makers told me that I'll be playing the negative lead. There will be a shift in the character. this sounded very interesting. There are artists like Sudha ma'am, Urvashi ma'am and many more, so it was too difficult for me to say no to this.

How has been your experience working in an Ekta Kapoor show?

The experience is really nice. You get to know a lot of things. Honestly, I haven't worked with any other production house except for Balaji. So, I can't comment on the difference between working with Balaji and another production house. The experience of working in a Tv show is very different from that of working in a movie. I am 4 films old in Bollywood. Working films and TV shows are very different. I am lucky that both my shows are made under the Balaji banner. I didn't have to go anywhere else. It was like a homecoming for me.

You have done a couple of films before this. So, was it a conscious decision to take up a TV show?

Not really. I auditioned with ALT Balaji for a web show at that time. I was not looking to do anything on TV at all. But things didn't work out when I auditioned for a web show. I didn't have my dates free, so things did not materialise. But they got my profile. Then Balaji got my profile and the TV unit got to know about this. Then they asked me if I was interested in TV. So, when they told me about the character in Haiwaan, it sounded very interesting. This is how I took up Haiwaan. And now, the reason I have taken Naagin as it is a successful franchise.

Gayathri has previously done films in the South film industry. She was also seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Naagin 6: Pratha aka Tejasswi finally transforms into Sarvashesth Shesh Naagin! Pictures Inside!