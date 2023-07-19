EXCLUSIVE! Gayatri Gauri shares her thoughts on pros and cons of being an actor, opens up on working with daughter Prerna Wanvari in Sony TV's Hum Rahein and Rahein Hum, says she keeps learning from her

MUMBAI: Gayatri Gauri is a popular face of the entertainment industry.

The actress is currently impressing everyone with her stellar performance in Sony TV's show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Gayatri is playing the character of Madhumalati Raizada in the popular drama series.

Interestingly, Gayatri is sharing screen space with her real life daughter Prerna Wanvari who plays the character of Swatilekha in the show.

The mother-daughter duo is definitely entertaining the viewers with their stellar performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gayatri who spoke about the show and much more.

What is a good part and bad part of being an actor?

There are only good things about being an actor. More than bad, I would say it is quite a challenging thing to be an actor as you are out there in front of the camera. An actor is very vulnerable as everyone's eyes are on you. An actor has to play the right emotion very truthfully. I am also a writer and a journalist, I have understood characters very well behind the camera. I have also done theatre as an actor. There is a retake in front of the camera but that's not the case with theatre. But there is no time to gather your emotions and connect with that character when you are doing TV.

How is your experience working with your daughter Prerna?

I have been blessed that I am working with my daughter. We are sharing the screen together and it's wonderful. We are playing mother and daughter but it's interesting that our bond is not shown just like an ordinary mother-daughter. We are having differences but they are very interesting. They are very realistic. My daughter has her shades of character which I understand being her mother. I guide her through the right path. I have conflicts with her when she doesn't understand me. My ethics are very strong so I don't let her overpower me.

My daughter has 10 to 11 years of experience in the industry, so I came to learn from her to work in an industry like this.

Gayatri Gauri has previously been a part of popular OTT show Criminal Justice!

