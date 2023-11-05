Exclusive! Gayatri Soham roped in to be part of Pandya Store

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exclusive information from the TV world straight to our viewers.

Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.

The show has taken a big leap and currently the show is focusing on Dhara trying to get Krish and Prerna married but things have gone terribly wrong. As per reports, Shweta married Krish and is pregnant. On the other hand, Prerna tries to leave the house.

Pandya Store has had an incredibly steady run and often manages to secure a position in Top-5 when it comes to TRP rating. We now have an exclusive update close to the show.

As per sources, Gayatri Soham will be part of the show. She will reportedly be seen in the role of Dhara’s mother. More details about her character are still unknown but we are sure she will bring in some interesting twists in the plot.

Pandya Store is backed by Sphere Origins under Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Waddhwa. The show has been entertaining the audience for a long time now, ever since it went on air in January, 2021.

