EXCLUSIVE! 'Geeta Griha has been an integral part of my life' Yeh Rishta's Ami Trivedi gets CANDID about her childhood, South Bombay diaries and more

We got in touch with the gorgeous Manjari aka Ami Trivedi to know about her childhood, her memories and more, check out what she had to reveal:

Tell us something about your childhood

My childhood has been very happy, I have been raised in a middle class family. My dad is an actor, we have been brought up in a environment where I have seen people perform. My parents have been very broadminded. My dad did have limitations for me on taking up professions. My mom has been a strong pillar for me.

Which was your happiest moment?

My biggest happy moment was the day I could buy Anando's milk from my own milk. There was this Anando Centre at Chowpatty where we would buy one bottle and share, I used to always think the day I earn, I shall try each and every flavour here. So yes! When I got my first pay check of 30k, I had come to the milk centre and had each and every flavour they had on the menu. These small moments give you alot of happiness.

Being a part of South Bombay, how has the journey been?

Geeta Griha has been pure happiness in my life, I keep reminding myself this is where I have come from. By the grace of God I have everything I want, now procuring things don't give you that happiness that you get in those small happiness. I used to study in Jai Hind College, I used to walk from home to college those memories have been an integral part of my life. My heart is still there, I still come there to have Jai Santoshi's bhelpuri and relive my childhood. I am still that girl in Geeta Griha, back then we never used to lock our houses, everybody is your family and we used to have a feast everyday, such settings keeps you grounded, I have seen the richest of rich and poorest of poor there.

Which is your favourite spot?

I actually love my walk, there is this lane near Bombay Hospital that used to be my route to college. It was something so magical about that place, Patkar theatre holds alot of memories when I used to sit in the backstage while my father used to perform. There is this merchant's club where my mom used to work so those spots are my favourite.

