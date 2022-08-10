Exclusive! Geeta Kapur to retain her Judge's Chair in the upcoming season of India’s Best Dancer?

India’s Best dancer is coming back with a new season and the auditions for the show have begun. Now this time once again, Geeta Kapur will be retaining her position as the judge in the show.
Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s best dancer was one of the best dance reality shows and it did extremely well for itself and topped the BARC ratings.

Every contestant on the show was amazing and supremely talented. From Bollywood dancing,contemporary, Hip – hop, lyrical breaking, to Indian classical; every form of dance can be performed on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants and do tough judging

It’s a show where the contestants will get a choreographer to teach the contestants to dance and they would be performing together and will be judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one is about to be launched in a few months and the auditions for the show have begun.

The show is very unique in its own way and the dance styles are commendable.

As per sources, Geeta Kapur will be retaining her seat as the judge of the show and she has been consistent as a judge for all three seasons.

Geeta Kapur has always been referred to as Geeta Maa by the contestants on the show as she treats all of them as her children.

Well, the fans would be happy to see her back on the show as a judge, and it would be interesting to see if Tereance lewis and Malaika Arora too take up the judges' chairs once again.

