Exclusive! “Genuinely very keen on doing good work and work that stands out from everything”, Megha Ray talks about her birthday plans, memorable birthdays, and her upcoming projects!

MUMBAI: Megha Ray has always been an actor to look out for. The starlet is a favorite on social media and takes her time, to share sneak peeks of her life and projects with fans and followers.

She has been in shows like Sapno Ki Challaang, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein where she gave some amazing performances and was appreciated by the audience.

The actress celebrated her birthday today and we reached out to her to talk about her birthday plans, any special memories related to her birthday and upcoming plans.

Talking about her Birthday plans she said, “Well, after a very long time, I'm celebrating my birthday at home with my family and not on set. Birthday is on set is also amazing. It's epic, I have a great time usually but it's nice to be around, My family, after so long on this with my parents and my cats, it's been nice and cozy birthday to begin with. We had 3 different types of Pav Bhaji last night and then lots of ice cream, and by 12 a childhood friend of mine showed up and surprised me, bearing some of the greatest gifts that, they could, give me , the latest  Miami jersey of Messi and also the limited edition Harry Potter books, which I will read. After that I've been in touch with everyone who wished me,. I've had overwhelming messages from my closest friends relatives, and fans across social media. Today I plan to catch up with my friends. In the evening, depending on if we can figure out the timings of everyone, I am free, but a lot of them might be working so we just have to figure out a common place and a common time. So maybe by evening, that's what we so, and as for the rest sf the day,  will go to the temple with my mom and we we cut some more cakes and have some more food,  good ways to celebrate the day. And I think it's gonna be a nice sweet birthday, Maybe by the end of the day, I don't know where life takes me because, with friends, it's always going to be unpredictable, impromptu, and fun”.

She also spoke about her birthday memories, “I think I cannot forget the lockdown birthday because it was one of a kind we all had a very strange experience during the 2020 lockdown, and I remember I think it was already 3 months. More that we had been home and not left the House at all and a birthday in such an enclosed environment wherein you can't even order a cake, We may have done everything from scratch. We've made a very funny-looking cake and I think is something that we cannot forget. But yeah, we did have a blast,  we had a full-blown party, Just me, Mom, and Dad at home. I think that was kind of cute and it's something that I cannot forget.”

Talking about her future projects she revealed, “Genuinely very keen on doing good work and work that stands out from everything that I've done in the past in any way. And hopefully your character. That is very different from what I've done so far, so I'm kind of easing on the whole process. I'm not being very narrow-minded or aggressive about what to do next. I'm weighing my options, more than anything else, and working on myself right now. Working hard,  so that I have something more and something better to offer than before because that's all I'm striving for to be better than before. So I  hope I can come back with something challenging, fun, entertaining, and different.”.

Megha was last seen playing the role of Radhika in Sapno ki Challang.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

