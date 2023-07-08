Exclusive! "Getting into a character has never been easy for any artist", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about the kind of roles she would want to play, her acting process and more

MUMBAI: Indira Krishnan plays the role of a Matriarch on Saavi Ki Savari.

Saavi Ki Savari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the house's welfare and her family.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the seasoned actress to talk about her role, her journey, what can we expect from the show and more.

When asked about how she gets into characters and whether has it been easy or not, she said, “ So getting into a character has never been easy for any artist. Any skilled artist, be it anyone. I loved Mr. Kumud's character in Lust Stories. I really sensed how a torn battered guy has lust for women, and he portrayed it so well. I see a lot of actors, be it Shabana Ji, Smita Patel, Radhika or Suhaseni, whose emotions are much stronger. I'm generally pulled towards the South actors. We are much more louder at times, and so, you get to know exactly where you are.”

When asked about the kind of roles that she would like to portray, she said, “ As an actor, the only drawback in our industry is that you get typecasted, you know. So, they always say that she can be a beautiful or bold mom. Yes, she can be, but I would definitely want to try something very hardcore and different. Also, something very different, maybe the language could be loose or could be very hard-hitting would work. I would love to try a lawyer or IPS officer. I feel like my kind of personality, my aura and the way I stand for myself could work. We remember Vijay Shanthi, ma'am, who used to play an IPS officer or a collector, was fab in those roles, you know. So, I always connect myself to playing something like that and hardcore with a string screen presence.

Indira Krishnan is currently seen playing the role of Vedika on Saavi ki Savari on Colors.

