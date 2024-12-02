Exclusive! Getting hated for playing a negative character is very wrong; we are doing our best to entertain in the masses: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii indulged in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar where she opened up on a critical subject of actors being targeted and shamed for their playing negative roles. She highlighted the fact that actors are performers and people should learn to distinguish between reel and real life.
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla is one of the most prominent names in the television industry. She is the leading face of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus and the audience admires her in the role of Abhira.

While she is doing a fine job as an artist, Samridhii indulged in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar where she opened up on a critical subject of actors being targeted and shamed for their playing negative roles. (Also Read: Exclusive! Abhira’s one liners are written brilliantly and I enjoy performing every bit of it: Samridhii Shukla on shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

She highlighted the fact that actors are performers and people should learn to distinguish between reel and real life. There are many actors who get targeted on social media because a section of the television viewers fail to acknowledge the fact that they are playing a part in a daily soap and are not actually the same in real life.

Samridhii mentioned, “I think it is unfair. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Pratiksha Honmukhe plays Ruhi and as an artist, I have complete empathy. I always tell her not to pay attention. If people hate her that means she is doing a good job! However, I agree that negative comments do affect the person mentally and it is easier said than done. I feel that just getting hated for playing a negative character is very wrong. We are just doing our job and we are doing our best to entertain in the masses. The protagonist becomes the hero of the story when there is an equally strong villain.”

Well said Samridhii! (Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla reveals she has dubbed for Tripti Dimri’s voice in Animal’s OTT release)

