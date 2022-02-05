EXCLUSIVE! Ghar Ek Mandir's Akshay Mhtare on teh show going Off-Air, " I will miss the family we made here. But feels good to be going back home"! Read Inside!

MUMBAI: As Also Reported by TellyChakkar 'Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki' is going off-air.

Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj ki is a show on &TV that stars Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre.The show is a never-seen-before story built around the context of the legendary king, Agrasen Maharaja. Agrasen Maharaja was the founder of the Agrawal community of traders. His teachings and principles hold relevance even today and serve as a guiding force for leading life. The story will depict Agrasen Maharaja’s core principles through his ardent bhakt and the show’s lead protagonist, Genda (Shrenu Parikh)

Akshay Mhatre stars as Varun Agrawal on the show the actor is known for shows like Piyaa Albela (2017), Looose Control (2018), and Aart (2016).

TellyChakkar spoke to Akshay Mhatre about the show going off ai and he said, " Well, it's was a lovely journey along with my co-stars! I will miss the family we made here. But feels good to be going back home.. meeting family, friends.. back to Ghar ka khana! Looking forward to the future endeavors and to seeing what's next for me".

According to the sources close to the show, The show is going to end with a courtroom drama where Genda joins hands with Vedant who is Siddhants Sinha's duplicate and they will fight the case as Siddhant Sinha is in jail and Sandhya will get full justice.

Fans have loved Akshay on the show and can't wait to see what happens next for him!

